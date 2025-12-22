Expand / Collapse search

Random Lake senior helps classmates succeed in hunter safety class

Published  December 22, 2025 10:18am CST
Anabelle Bagley, a senior from Random Lake High School, is involved in so many school activities, from plays to physics. But a class that most schools do not offer has allowed her to train with her best friend at her side.

RANDOM LAKE, Wis. - Anabelle Bagley, a senior from Random Lake High School, is involved in so many school activities, from plays to physics. But a class that most schools do not offer has allowed her to train with her best friend at her side. Bagley is the latest FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

