The Brief The Packers are signing Trevon Diggs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Cowboys released the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback on Tuesday. The 27-year-old is the younger brother of wide receiver Stefon Diggs.



The Green Bay Packers are signing free agent cornerback Trevon Diggs, according to a Wednesday report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Green Bay's secondary has been banged up; the team placed cornerback Nate Hobbs and safety Zayne Anderson on injured reserve Wednesday.

Who is Trevon Diggs?

The backstory:

The Dallas Cowboys waived Diggs on Tuesday. The 27-year-old spent his entire six-year NFL career with Dallas, the team that selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Diggs started six of the eight games he played for the Cowboys this season, totaling 25 tackles but no interceptions, passes defensed or forced fumbles. He led the league with 11 interceptions in 2021, his first of two Pro Bowl seasons.

Why was Trevon Diggs released?

Dig deeper:

Following news of his release on Tuesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared details of a reported incident between Diggs and head coach Brian Schottenheimer regarding the cornerback’s Christmas Day plans.

The Cowboys were in Maryland to play against the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day, and according to Schultz, Diggs requested that he be able to remain in Maryland to spend the holiday with his family, who live in the area. Schultz reported that the team denied his request.

Are Trevon and Stefon Diggs related?

Dig deeper:

Trevon Diggs is the younger brother of Stefon Diggs, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots and formerly the Minnesota Vikings. Stefon Diggs was recently charged with strangulation and other crimes from an incident earlier this month.