Wisconsin-Minnesota score: Badgers trail Golden Gophers

Published  November 29, 2025 2:40pm CST
The Brief

    • Wisconsin visits Minnesota in the regular-season finale on Saturday afternoon.
    • The Badgers are 4-7 with wins in two of their last three games.
    • The winner will hold Paul Bunyan's Axe until they meet again next season.

MINNEAPOLIS - The Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Golden Gophers meet in the regular-season finale Saturday afternoon. The winner of the rivalry will hold Paul Bunyan's Axe until they meet again next season. 

Wisconsin (4-7) is coming off a home win against Illinois and has won two of its last three games after a six-game losing streak. Minnesota (6-5) lost on the road at Northwestern last week and has won only one of its last four games.

Scoring summary

First quarter

  • Wisconsin 0, Minnesota 0 at 0:00: Neither team scored.

Second quarter

  • Minnesota 3, Wisconsin 0 at 6:37: B. Denaburg 33-yard field goal.

