Wisconsin-Minnesota score: Badgers trail Golden Gophers
MINNEAPOLIS - The Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Golden Gophers meet in the regular-season finale Saturday afternoon. The winner of the rivalry will hold Paul Bunyan's Axe until they meet again next season.
Wisconsin (4-7) is coming off a home win against Illinois and has won two of its last three games after a six-game losing streak. Minnesota (6-5) lost on the road at Northwestern last week and has won only one of its last four games.
Scoring summary
First quarter
- Wisconsin 0, Minnesota 0 at 0:00: Neither team scored.
Second quarter
- Minnesota 3, Wisconsin 0 at 6:37: B. Denaburg 33-yard field goal.
