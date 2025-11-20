High School Blitz 2025: State championships, Divisions 4-7

article

Kenosha St. Joseph won the program's first WIAA state title by beating Cochrane-Fountain City, 35-19, in the Division 7 game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Thursday, Nov. 20.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Head coach Matt Rizzo’s son Zach was the quarterback. Zach also won a state title in baseball in Division 3 this year.

Kenosha St. Joseph won their first WIAA State Title, 35-19 over Cochrane-Fountain City

We'll update this post when more information and game data is known.