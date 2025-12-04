Milwaukee Brewers unveil new powder blue road jersey

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday unveiled their newest alternate jersey. The sleek powder blue design pays homage to the city’s rich industrial heritage, creative energy and unmistakable Midwest charm. The new jersey will debut on-field at 2026 Spring Training.



The Milwaukee Brewers unveiled on Thursday their newest alternate jersey — a sleek powder blue design. The alternate jersey pays homage to the city’s industrial heritage, creative energy and unmistakable Midwest charm.

About the jersey

What we know:

The color pays tribute to legends like Robin Yount, Paul Molitor and Rollie Fingers, as well as the era and many colorful personalities of "Harvey’s Wallbangers."

The jersey will debut on-field at 2026 Spring Training.

What they're saying:

"We want this jersey to represent the Milwaukee aesthetic – vibrant, historic and full of character, while also serving as a bridge to the past and present eras of Brewers baseball," said Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. "Powder blue is a nostalgic color for baseball fans, and we’ve reimagined it in a way that feels fresh and uniquely ours."

Powder blue look

Dig deeper:

Powder Blue Base : A direct callback to Brewers baseball in the 1970s and 1980s, symbolizing iconic moments like multiple MVP seasons and a World Series appearance.

Brewers Yellow Accents : One of the team’s original colors, representing Milwaukee’s brewing heritage and vibrant spirit.

Navy Blue Details : A staple since 1994, Navy anchors the Brewers identity and appears as an accent on the new jersey, connecting past success with the present era.

Milwaukee Wordmark : Boldly displayed across the chest, honoring the team’s responsibility to represent its city with pride on the road.

Custom Typeface: A block, slab-serif font inspired by Milwaukee’s industrial roots, reflecting strength and tradition.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Brewers Team Store

What you can do:

Fans can stop by the Brewers Team Store, starting tomorrow, Friday, December 5 at 8 a.m., to shop a limited run of replica jerseys and a powder blue merchandise collection.

The uniforms are unveiled the same weekend as the 2025 Clubhouse Sale, giving fans the chance to gear up for 2026.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The 2025 Clubhouse Sale will be open to fans Friday, December 5-7 with Friday and Saturday open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Brewers.





