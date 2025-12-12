Expand / Collapse search

Brewers agree to $1.25M, 1-year contract with outfielder Akil Baddoo

Published  December 12, 2025 11:05am CST
Milwaukee Brewers
Associated Press
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 15, 2024: Akil Baddoo #60 of the Detroit Tigers runs off the field during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park on August 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Ge

The Brief

    • Outfielder Akil Baddoo signed a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.
    • The contract pays $1.25 million while in the major leagues and $845,000 while in the minors.
    • He appeared in only seven games with Detroit last season and went 2 for 17, and spent most of the season with Triple-A Toledo.

MILWAUKEE - Outfielder Akil Baddoo agreed on Thursday to a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that pays $1.25 million while in the major leagues and $845,000 while in the minors.

Baddoo, 27, has hit .224 with a .305 on-base percentage, 28 homers, 104 RBIs and 43 steals in 347 career games.

He appeared in only seven games with Detroit last season and went 2 for 17. Badoo spent most of the season with Triple-A Toledo and batted .281 with a .385 on-base percentage, 15 homers, 48 RBIs and 25 steals in 103 games.

His best major league season came as a rookie in 2021. Baddoo hit .259 with a .330 on-base percentage, 13 homers, 55 RBIs and 18 steals in 124 games that year.

A second round pick by Minnesota in the 2016 amateur draft, Baddoo was acquired by Detroit in the 2020 amateur draft.

The Source: The Associated Press contributed to this article.

