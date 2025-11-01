2025 Coats for Kids: Help FOX6 spread warmth from Nov. 3-Dec. 7

article

The Brief FOX6 Coats for Kids donation drive runs Nov. 3 – Dec. 7, 2025. Seeking new or gently loved, warm winter coats in all sizes (no sweatshirts or light jackets). Coats are cleaned by ITUAbsorbTech and distributed by The Salvation Army; monetary donations are also accepted.



Help FOX6 spread the warmth by donating Coats for Kids from Monday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.

What to donate

What we know:

We need ALL sizes of coats – children’s sizes for the younger kids, and adult sizes for the teens and older children.

We accept new and gently loved winter coats. All gently loved coats should be in good, wearable condition with working zippers and all their buttons.

Sweatshirts, hoodies and spring jackets should not be included with your donation. We’re only collecting good, warm, winter coats that will stand up to everything Wisconsin winters can dish out.

Every coat donated will be cleaned by ITUAbsorbTech and delivered to The Salvation Army for distribution.

Need posters?

If you’d like some free posters to help promote your Coats for Kids collection, email your request to coatsforkids@fox.com. Let us know how many posters you need and be sure to include your complete mailing address.

No coat to donate? You can still help

What you can do:

Make a safe and secure online monetary donation to support FOX6 Coats for Kids. All the dollars raised will be used to purchase new coats at wholesale prices. Consider making a generous donation now.

Where to donate

Steinhafels locations

Waukesha – W231 N1013 County Hwy F

Greenfield – 888- W. Sura Lane

Grafton – 1048 Port Washington Road

Menomonee Falls – N93 W16677 Falls Parkway

Kenosha – 7001 118th Avenue

Oak Creek – 9191 S. 13th Street, Oak Creek

Landmark Credit Union locations

Bay View – 2797 South Kinnickinnic Avenue

Beaver Dam – 106 East Main Street

Brookfield East – 13600 West Greenfield Avenue

Brookfield West – 19600 West Bluemound Road

Burlington – 973 Milwaukee Avenue

Cudahy – 4801 South Packard Avenue

Fall River – 140 McCrae Road

Franklin – 7745 West Rawson Avenue

Germantown – N96W17480 County Line Road

Glendale – 6300 North Port Washington Road

Grafton – 2190 Wisconsin Avenue

Greenfield – 8300 West Layton Avenue

Hartford – 1400 Schauer Drive

Hartland – 801 Cardinal Lane

Hubertus – 3098 Reflections Drive

Juneau – 146 South Main Street

Madison – 1101 Spring Street

Mayville – 1400 Horicon Street (Inside BP Gas Station)

Mequon – 10865 North Port Washington Road

Milwaukee South – 4000 South 27th Street

Muskego – S74W17042 Janesville Road

New Berlin – 2775 South Moorland Road

Oak Creek – 8129 South Howell Avenue

Oconomowoc - 1391 Olympia Fields Drive

Racine Grove – 1931 Grove Avenue

Racine Rapids – 3413 Rapids Drive

Racine Washington – 6219 Washington Avenue

Sussex - N64 W22694 Main Street

Watertown – 1901 Market Way (Inside Wal-Mart)

Waukesha Fox Run – 2309 Fox Run Boulevard

Waukesha Grandview – 2400 North Grandview Boulevard

Wauwatosa – 3600 North 124th Street

West Allis – 9515 West National Avenue

West Bend – 1526 South Main Street

West Milwaukee – 4501 West National Avenue

Landmark Credit Union Headquarters – 555 S. Executive Drive, Brookfield

Need more information?

CLICK HERE for the 2025 Coats for Kids information packet. It’s loaded with information on how to hold a drive, social media tips, and more!

Thanks for helping us keep kids warm, one coat at a time!