2025 Coats for Kids: Help FOX6 spread warmth from Nov. 3-Dec. 7
MILWAUKEE - Help FOX6 spread the warmth by donating Coats for Kids from Monday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.
What to donate
What we know:
We need ALL sizes of coats – children’s sizes for the younger kids, and adult sizes for the teens and older children.
We accept new and gently loved winter coats. All gently loved coats should be in good, wearable condition with working zippers and all their buttons.
Sweatshirts, hoodies and spring jackets should not be included with your donation. We’re only collecting good, warm, winter coats that will stand up to everything Wisconsin winters can dish out.
Every coat donated will be cleaned by ITUAbsorbTech and delivered to The Salvation Army for distribution.
Need posters?
If you’d like some free posters to help promote your Coats for Kids collection, email your request to coatsforkids@fox.com. Let us know how many posters you need and be sure to include your complete mailing address.
No coat to donate? You can still help
What you can do:
Make a safe and secure online monetary donation to support FOX6 Coats for Kids. All the dollars raised will be used to purchase new coats at wholesale prices. Consider making a generous donation now.
Where to donate
Steinhafels locations
- Waukesha – W231 N1013 County Hwy F
- Greenfield – 888- W. Sura Lane
- Grafton – 1048 Port Washington Road
- Menomonee Falls – N93 W16677 Falls Parkway
- Kenosha – 7001 118th Avenue
- Oak Creek – 9191 S. 13th Street, Oak Creek
Landmark Credit Union locations
- Bay View – 2797 South Kinnickinnic Avenue
- Beaver Dam – 106 East Main Street
- Brookfield East – 13600 West Greenfield Avenue
- Brookfield West – 19600 West Bluemound Road
- Burlington – 973 Milwaukee Avenue
- Cudahy – 4801 South Packard Avenue
- Fall River – 140 McCrae Road
- Franklin – 7745 West Rawson Avenue
- Germantown – N96W17480 County Line Road
- Glendale – 6300 North Port Washington Road
- Grafton – 2190 Wisconsin Avenue
- Greenfield – 8300 West Layton Avenue
- Hartford – 1400 Schauer Drive
- Hartland – 801 Cardinal Lane
- Hubertus – 3098 Reflections Drive
- Juneau – 146 South Main Street
- Madison – 1101 Spring Street
- Mayville – 1400 Horicon Street (Inside BP Gas Station)
- Mequon – 10865 North Port Washington Road
- Milwaukee South – 4000 South 27th Street
- Muskego – S74W17042 Janesville Road
- New Berlin – 2775 South Moorland Road
- Oak Creek – 8129 South Howell Avenue
- Oconomowoc - 1391 Olympia Fields Drive
- Racine Grove – 1931 Grove Avenue
- Racine Rapids – 3413 Rapids Drive
- Racine Washington – 6219 Washington Avenue
- Sussex - N64 W22694 Main Street
- Watertown – 1901 Market Way (Inside Wal-Mart)
- Waukesha Fox Run – 2309 Fox Run Boulevard
- Waukesha Grandview – 2400 North Grandview Boulevard
- Wauwatosa – 3600 North 124th Street
- West Allis – 9515 West National Avenue
- West Bend – 1526 South Main Street
- West Milwaukee – 4501 West National Avenue
- Landmark Credit Union Headquarters – 555 S. Executive Drive, Brookfield
Need more information?
CLICK HERE for the 2025 Coats for Kids information packet. It’s loaded with information on how to hold a drive, social media tips, and more!
Thanks for helping us keep kids warm, one coat at a time!
