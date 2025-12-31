article

The Brief The Packers signed quarterback Desmond Ridder to their practice squad. Ridder had made 18 career starts with the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders. Jordan Love remains in the concussion protocol. Malik Willis is limited with an injury.



Green Bay signed quarterback Desmond Ridder to its practice squad Wednesday as the Packers remained quiet on how they’d approach their final regular-season game with their playoff seeding already determined.

Love, Willis injuries

Injury report:

Packers quarterbacks Jordan Love and Malik Willis practiced Wednesday, though coach Matt LaFleur noted that Love remains in concussion protocol and Willis would be limited with a shoulder issue.

"Here’s what I told the team," LaFleur said. "We have 53 spots on our roster. You can have two call-ups. You have 48 dressed on game day. So there’s going to be some starters that aren’t going to play. Shoot, they may not suit up, they might suit up. And then you’re going to have some starters that are going to play. So basically, you guys will find out on Sunday who’s playing."

Love hasn’t played since taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter of a 22-16 overtime loss at Chicago on Dec. 20. Willis played most of the Bears game and then started against the Ravens, but he injured his throwing shoulder in Chicago and hurt it again in the Ravens game.

Who is Desmond Ridder?

What they're saying:

Ridder has made 18 career starts with the Atlanta Falcons (2022-23) and Las Vegas Raiders (2024). He was on Minnesota’s practice squad earlier this season.

LaFleur noted that Ridder’s experience with teams that run similar schemes to Green Bay’s offense could help him learn the system quickly. Ridder played in Atlanta for Arthur Smith, who worked with LaFleur on the Tennessee Titans staff in 2018. Las Vegas’ offensive coordinator last season was Luke Getsy, who was on LaFleur’s Green Bay staff from 2019-21.

"So there is some common language I would say. … He seems like a smart guy, and we’ll see how fast he can pick it up," LaFleur said.

Green Bay needed to boost its quarterback depth because of the issues facing Love and Willis.

Green Bay’s only other quarterback is Clayton Tune, who was activated from the practice squad for the Ravens game and ended up going 1 of 4 for 8 yards with an interception.

NFC standings

Big picture view:

The Packers (9-6-1) are locked into the NFC’s No. 7 playoff seed for a third straight year by losing 41-24 to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. They close the regular season Sunday at Minnesota (8-8).