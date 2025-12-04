Expand / Collapse search

High School Blitz 2025: 'Touchdown Tommy' sets gold standard

By
Published  December 4, 2025 10:22am CST
Beyond the Game
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Best of 'Touchdown Tommy'

Best of 'Touchdown Tommy'

"Touchdown Tommy" was the gold standard of the 2025 season's FOX6 High School Blitz coverage. Here's the best of his season.

The Brief

    • Four southeast Wisconsin high school football teams won state championships.
    • "Touchdown Tommy" was the gold standard of FOX6 High School Blitz coverage.

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's high school football season runs from the warm weather of August to the cold days of November. And this fall, local teams produced four state championships. "Touchdown Tommy" was the gold standard of the 2025 season's FOX6 High School Blitz coverage. Here's the best of his season.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Related

High School Blitz 2025: Arrowhead, Grafton hoist title trophies
article

High School Blitz 2025: Arrowhead, Grafton hoist title trophies

The high school football season is officially over, and four teams from southeast Wisconsin added championship hardware to their trophy cases this week.

The Source: FOX6 Sports produced this recap from the year's High School Blitz coverage.

Beyond the GameSportsHigh School SportsHigh School Blitz