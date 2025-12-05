Brewers annual clubhouse sale, Dec. 5-7; up to 80% off merchandise

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers annual Clubhouse Sale is scheduled for Dec. 5–7. Fans may access the sale by entering the Left-Field entrance and following the posted signs to the visiting clubhouse located on the Service Level. The event is cashless; admission and parking are free.



The Milwaukee Brewers annual Clubhouse Sale will take place Friday, Dec. 5 through Sunday, Dec. 7 inside the visiting clubhouse at American Family Field.

The sale features savings of up to 80% off merchandise, apparel and game-used memorabilia.

Brewers annual clubhouse sale

Clubhouse Sale

What we know:

According to a news release, the Clubhouse Sale will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fans may access the sale by entering the Left-Field entrance and following the posted signs to the visiting clubhouse located on the Service Level. The event is cashless; admission and parking are free.

Photo Gallery

Milwaukee Brewers unveil new powder blue road jersey

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

What we know:

In conjunction with Northwestern Mutual, the official financial planning partner of the Brewers, fans will be encouraged to "round-up" at the register at this year’s Clubhouse Sale to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF). In partnership together, Northwestern Mutual and the Brewers are committed to funding research, raising awareness and supporting families impacted by childhood cancer.

Related article

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For the Clubhouse Sale, Northwestern Mutual has committed to match the total amount from all "round-up" donations at the completion of the sale to further increase support of the cause.