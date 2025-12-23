Milwaukee Admirals host 2 games to close out 2025

article

The Admirals have two home games in the coming weeks to end the holiday season, beginning Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. against Grand Rapids and finishing out the home games in 2025 on Dec. 30 at 6:30 p.m. against Rockford.

Saturday’s game comes with a special performance and giveaway, and to keep the good times rolling Tuesday’s game comes with its very own theme night, giveaway, and teddy bear toss to make sure the fun never stops.

Kicking things off on December 27th, the Admirals are giving away 4,500 Fridge themed knit hats, courtesy of TSMGI, to keep your heads warm during this cold Wisconsin weather. To put a cherry on top of the giveaway anyone with a ticket to the game can see legendary performer Pat McCurdy before and after the game in the Coors Light Chill Zone. Along with this, fans who purchase the $25 Harley-Davidson Museum Breakaway Ticket Package will be provided with a ticket to the game, and a ticket to the Harley Davidson Museum.

Tuesday’s game on the 30th is a unique start time of 6:30pm and the first 5,000 fans receive a cowbell, courtesy of Potawatomi Casino Hotel. It is our annual, Princess Theme Night . Fans can come out and meet their favorite Princess and watch the Admirals sweep them off their feet with their charming play.

Also, don’t forget that Tuesday is our annual Teddy Bear Toss. After the Admirals score their first goal fans will throw their bears onto the ice and they will be collected and donated to SAFE Wisconsin.

Finally, Tuesday night is Summerfest Winning Weekday. If the Ads win, fans take home a victory as well. Purchased tickets can be redeemed for a FREE light blue or navy ticket to the next weekday game, on Thursday January 8th against the Manitoba Moose, courtesy of Summerfest.

For tickets to this week’s games, fans can visit milwaukeeadmirals.com, call the ticket office at (414) 227-0550, or visit us in person at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave.