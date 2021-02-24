FOX6 News Milwaukee

As Wisconsin prepares to receive another 47,000 COVID-19 vaccine dose, a website hailed to register for the vaccine still isn't working.
President Joe Biden’s pick to head the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, has withdrawn her nomination after she faced opposition from key Democratic and Republican senators for her controversial tweets.
Wauwatosa police say they arrested State Rep. David Bowen last fall, but he says that never happened. Now Bowen and his lawyer are calling on police to apologize.
Milwaukee Brewers' star Lorenzo Cain decided to opt-out and stay home with his family. Now, he's back.
U.S. Capitol Police sources tell FOX 5 they have received an intelligence bulletin warning of a militia plot to breach the Capitol this Thursday, March 4.
A North Carolina woman was indicted for fraudulently obtaining a COVID-19 small business loan amounting to nearly $150,000, and is accused of using it to shop at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Louis Vuitton and other retailers, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
The Biden administration has announced sanctions of Russian officials and businesses related to the poisoning and jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
The California dog walker shot during an altercation that ended in two of Lady Gaga's three French bulldogs being stolen is now speaking out.