Milwaukee Weather -- Mostly sunny and mild today before rain and snow arrive

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Partly cloudy morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Mostly sunny Wednesday with mild temperatures in the upper 30s. Clouds increase tonight with warming temperatures near 40F by Thursday morning.

Slight chance of showers late Wednesday evening. More rain arrives through Thursday morning. Rain could mix to snow during the afternoon.

Any surfaces that are wet on Thursday will likely freeze with icy conditions by Friday morning. Blustery and cold on Friday with highs in the 20s.

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 38°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy with chance of rain.

Low: 34°

Wind: S 10-20

Thursday: Windy with a chance of rain/snow. Mild.

High: 44°

Wind: S 15-25

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold. Blustery.

AM Low: 12° High: 23°

Wind: NW 10-25

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of wintry mix.

AM Low: 20° High: 40°

Wind: S 5-15

Sunday: Partly sunny and cold.

AM Low: 12° High: 25°

Wind: S 5-15

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 17° High: 34°

Wind: W 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media