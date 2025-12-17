Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan trial; day 3 recap

The Brief Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday in the federal trial of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan. The government played courtroom audio and called colleagues, staff and the defendant’s courtroom clerk to support its allegations. Dugan faces charges of obstruction and concealing an undocumented immigrant and has not indicated she will testify.



The prosecution rested its case Wednesday in the federal trial of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan, as the proceedings entered a third day and the defense prepared to begin presenting its case.

What we know:

Dugan is charged with obstruction and concealing an undocumented immigrant. Prosecutors allege she attempted to help Eduardo Flores-Ruiz evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents during a court appearance in April.

Court reporter Joan Butz testifies in the Judge Hannah Dugan trial on Wednesday, Dec. 17. Sketch courtesy Adela Tesnow.

Over three days of testimony, the government called witnesses who worked inside Dugan’s courtroom, several of her judicial colleagues, and Milwaukee County Chief Judge Carl Ashley in an effort to establish their case.

Before resting Wednesday, prosecutors played courtroom audio for the jury capturing a conversation between Dugan and court reporter Joan Butz. In the recording, the two are heard discussing where to escort Flores-Ruiz and his attorney out of the courtroom.

"Down the stairs," Dugan is heard saying.

Melissa Buss, Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney, testifies in the Judge Hannah Dugan trial on Wednesday, Dec. 17. Sketch courtesy Adela Tesnow.

Earlier testimony established those stairs lead outside a private hallway rather than a public area.

Later in the same recording, jurors heard Dugan say, "I’ll get the heat."

Butz testified that when she learned ICE agents were present, she said, "That pisses me off."

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors highlighted that Dugan and Butz were whispering during the exchange and questioned why Butz would be concerned if Flores-Ruiz exited through what she described as the wrong door — the public hallway.

"They could meet the ICE people," Butz testified.

Flores-Ruiz’s attorney, Mercedes De La Rosa, also took the stand. She testified that Dugan told her, "Ms. De La Rosa, come," and said the judge was standing in or near a private jury door during the interaction.

De La Rosa said the encounter left her feeling "scared and freaked out."

Judge Hannah Dugan enters federal court on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025.

Dugan’s courtroom clerk, Alan Freed, also testified, saying Flores-Ruiz’s case was called "right away" and handled "off the record." Freed acknowledged referring to ICE agents waiting in the hallway as "fascists."

Defense attorneys indicated Dugan will not testify, though it does remain her right as a defendant and her decision could change.

