Packers star Micah Parsons out for rest of season with torn ACL: source

The Brief Packers star pass rusher Micah Parson is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Sources say an MRI confirmed the tear, and he has at least nine months of recovery ahead of him. He injured his left knee on a non-contact play late in the third quarter Sunday against Denver.



Green Bay pass rusher Micah Parsons is out for the remainder of the 2025 season with a torn ACL.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport says an MRI confirmed that his ACL was torn, and that he faces at least nine months of recovery.

Update from Micah Parsons

What they're saying:

Just after noon on Monday, Dec. 15, Micah posted the following update on his X account:

"I may be sidelined, but I am not defeated. This injury is my greatest test—a moment God allowed to strengthen my testimony. I believe He walks with me through this storm and chose me for this fight because He knew my heart could carry it. I’m deeply grateful to the Packers organization and my teammates for their unwavering support, love, and belief in me during this season. I trust His timing, His plan, and His purpose. I will rise again."

Injured during the Packers-Broncos game

The backstory:

The pass rushing standout was helped off the field after injuring his left knee on a non-contact play late in the third quarter Sunday against Denver.

He was later ruled out.

Parsons blew past right tackle Mike McGlinchey and was chasing after Broncos quarterback Bo Nix when he suddenly pulled up and fell to the ground. Parsons clutched his knee as trainers and teammates came over to check on him. Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II walked onto the field and tapped Parsons on the shoulder pads before he left for the locker room.

It was the second significant injury for the Packers, who lost receiver Christian Watson to a chest injury after Surtain fell on him following a third-quarter interception.

Parsons was having a big game. He forced an early fumble and was credited with a pass breakup.

Parsons has 12 1/2 sacks this season after the Packers acquired him from Dallas in August for two first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Kenny Clark. The Packers gave Parsons a four-year, $188 million contract with $136 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

Other injuries

What we know:

The 26-year-old Watson was hurt in the third quarter when Surtain made a diving interception and landed on top of him.

Watson missed the start of the season as he recovered from tearing his ACL in Green Bay’s 2024 regular-season finale. He returned on Oct. 26 at Pittsburgh.