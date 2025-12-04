Open Record: Best of 2025

The Brief FOX6 Investigators explore some of the biggest topics each week on Open Record. The "Best of 2025" includes a look back at some of the year's most in-depth dives. Find more episodes on the free FOX LOCAL app, the FOX6 Milwaukee YouTube channel or wherever you get your podcasts.



The FOX6 Investigators explore some of the biggest topics each week in the award-winning Open Record video podcast series. The "Best of 2025" includes a look back at some of the year's most in-depth dives.

How To Watch:

Find more episodes on the free FOX LOCAL app, the FOX6 News Milwaukee YouTube channel or wherever you get your podcasts. If you have an issue that needs investigating – or have a question for our Off the Record segment – email the FOX6 Investigators.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The backstory:

Five years ago, a global health emergency disrupted everything. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire reflect on the COVID-19 pandemic. They talk about the timeline in March 2020, how news coverage adjusted in the days and months that followed, and how things in our daily lives changed forever.

The backstory:

Adam Procell is serving as the new head of the Milwaukee Office of Community Wellness and Safety. It's an appointment that came with both support and a few questions, because Procell has a story that's unlike almost any other public leader: He's a convicted killer. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn sits down with Procell to talk about where he came from, how he got here and what he plans to do in this new role.

The backstory:

A monster ship meets a monstrous storm. It's a history that's been studied and recounted for years. In this episode of Open Record, we dive into the tragedy of the Edmund Fitzgerald. FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 Senior Promotions Producer, Andrew, to talk about his work on the FOX6 documentary that marked the 50th remembrance of the freighter's sinking. FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell talks about the storm system and forecasting that likely played a role in the sinking of the ship. You'll also hear from a shipwreck historian and author about the ship's lore.

The backstory:

The best teachers go to great lengths for their students. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites anchor and reporter Carl Deffenbaugh to talk about a Waukesha County teacher who brought her students along for the ride after a recent trip to Antarctica. You'll learn how the trip came to be and why it's been such a valuable lesson in and out of the classroom.

The backstory:

FOX6 has covered several stories on the remains of fallen soldiers finally identified and returned to Wisconsin. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn and FOX6 anchor and reporter Carl Deffenbaugh share the journey of two families who only recently discovered their shared connection: They both have Milwaukee-area Marines killed in World War II who still need to come home. Carl explains the high-tech search on a remote island in the South Pacific to find a dive bomber and his gunner.