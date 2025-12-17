Milwaukee-area small businesses struggle as costs rise, sales fall

The Brief Mixed Bag MKE in Whitefish Bay will close at the end of January due to declining sales and rising costs. Owner Amber Liddle said the holiday season sales were about a quarter of what the business typically sees. Ald. Alex Brower said multiple East Side businesses are struggling and urged residents to shop locally if possible.



As debate continues over the strength of the economy, one small business in Whitefish Bay is preparing to close its doors, with the owner citing declining sales and rising costs rather than a lack of heart or hustle.

Local perspective:

Mixed Bag MKE, a gift shop along Silver Spring Drive, will close at the end of January after four years in business. Owner Amber Liddle said the decision was difficult but unavoidable as expenses climbed and sales dropped.

"It was a hard decision but also I know it was the right one for me," said Liddle.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

For years, Liddle ran the shop as a one-woman operation, describing it as more than just a retail space for the neighborhood.

"If you don't have small businesses your neighborhood gets boring," said Liddle.

What they're saying:

Liddle said increasing rent and declining revenue made it harder to stay afloat.

"Our sales have been down, and our rent has gone up, and our rent has gone up and so it just doesn't really – it is just hard to make ends meet," she said.

While she said Small Business Saturday brought a boost, Liddle said the holiday season has fallen far short of expectations.

"Our holiday season has been a quarter of what it usually is. so like 75%," said Liddle.

Big picture view:

Liddle said inflation has forced customers to make tough choices regarding their spending.

"If you had to choose between a dirty dancing coloring book and groceries, obviously, you're going to go with groceries," she said.

Milwaukee District 3 Ald. Alex Brower said the strain facing Mixed Bag MKE reflects a broader trend affecting small businesses across the East Side and beyond.

"When a bag of groceries costs $120 it is hard to justify going out and eating at a local restaurant..," said Brower.

What you can do:

Brower said several other neighborhood businesses are also closing or struggling, and has urged residents to support neighborhood businesses when possible.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"[It’s] really unfortunate Beans and Barely will be closing down. Pomona Cider Company will be closing down and there are a couple other businesses in this District that said we are struggling," Brower said. "If people can, they should be shopping locally here on the east side."

Mixed Bag MKE will remain open through the end of January, with a large sale planned after Christmas until the store closes.

Visit Milwaukee has also launched a Buy Local Bonus Campaign aimed at supporting dozens of local businesses across the region.

Related article