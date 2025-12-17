Admirals edged by Wolves in Chicago, 3-2

article

The Brief The Admirals lost 3-2 to the Wolves despite a dominant 37-15 shot advantage on Wednesday, Dec. 17. This marks Milwaukee's sixth straight loss and fourth consecutive defeat against Chicago. Zach L’Heureux and Joakim Kemell scored power-play goals in the losing effort.



The Admirals outshot the Wolves 37-15 but couldn't find the equalizer late in the third period and dropped a 3-2 decision to Chicago on Wednesday morning, Dec. 17 at the Allstate Arena.

Tough loss for Ads

What we know:

The loss was the sixth straight for Milwaukee as they faced the Wolves for the fourth time in the past 12 days.

The Wolves got on the board first when Cal Foote’s one-timer from the points snuck by a screened Matt Murray 3:18 into the game.

Playing in his first game since getting hurt in early November, Zach L’Heureux knotted the score at one with his fifth goal of the season late in the first period. With the Ads on a 5-on-3 power-play, Jordan Oesterle ripped a shot from between the wheels and L’Heureux was front of the net to deflect it past Wolves goalie Amir Miftakhov with 1:21 to go in the frame.

The Wolves regained the lead with a pair of second period goals courtesy of Justin Robidas at 3:30 and Skylar Brind’Amour at 17:46.

Joakim Kemell cut the lead in half with another power-play marker just under three minutes into the final frame. Stationed on the top of the left circle, Kemell took a feed from Oesterle and ripped a one-timer that went between the legs of Mitfakov for his seventh of the season.

The Ads pressed for the tying goal, outshooting the Wolves 12-3 the remainder of the third, but couldn’t get the equalizer and lost to Chicago for the fourth time in a row.

What's next:

The Admirals head down to Texas for a pair of games with the Stars beginning on Friday night at 7 pm. The Ads next home contest will be on Saturday, Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

