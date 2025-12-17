Blades Golf: Germantown’s newest indoor golf experience

Blades Golf is the only facility in the U.S. where you’ll drive, chip, and putt indoors like you're on the course.
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - You don’t need to travel or wait for warm weather to get in a round of golf at Germantown’s newest indoor golf experience.
Blades Golf (W188N11770 Maple Road) is the only facility in the U.S. where you’ll drive, chip, and putt indoors like you're on the course.
On the golf course it’s been said that you drive for show, but putt for dough and that’s one of the ways you can practice your game at Blades Golf this winter. Joining us now in Germantown is the owner with details on how fun putting can be.
On the golf course beverage carts are normally a happy site to see because they’re filled with tasty drinks, but why have one at an indoor golf experience?