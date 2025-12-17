Franklin mayor investigated for possible misconduct, search warrant says

The Brief West Allis police are investigating Franklin Mayor John Nelson for possible misconduct in public office, according to a newly unsealed search warrant. The warrant alleges a conflict of interest and misuse of city funds tied to social media and marketing work connected to the mayor. Nelson has not been charged and declined comment Wednesday, citing illness, but indicated he may speak Thursday.



Franklin Mayor John Nelson is under investigation by the West Allis Police Department for possible misconduct in public office, according to a newly unsealed search warrant obtained by FOX6.

What we know:

The warrant alleges a "direct conflict of interest" and "misuse of city resources" by the mayor, including claims that city funding was used to hire a marketing company for political and personal gain.

To be clear, Nelson has not been charged.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

According to the search warrant, investigators believe evidence shows the following:

"MCPR Marketing was paid by the City of Franklin to manage Mayor John Nelson’s Facebook page, that is believed to be associated with Mayor John Nelson’s political campaign, which I believe is evidence of the crime of misconduct in public office."

The investigation marks the first time Nelson has been investigated while serving as Franklin’s mayor.

The backstory:

However, it is not the first time he has faced public scrutiny. Earlier this spring, Nelson held a public meeting to address resident concerns about a separate investigation tied to his prior role as a Waterford police lieutenant.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I’m being attacked – media, social media, a lot of things that are not true that I want to address," said Nelson at the time.

Related article

What they're saying:

FOX6 reached out multiple times to the mayor’s office requesting an interview or statement. In an email response, a representative said Nelson was under the weather and unable to comment Wednesday, but would be open to talk Thursday.