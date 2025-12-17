Expand / Collapse search

Franklin mayor investigated for possible misconduct, search warrant says

By
Published  December 17, 2025 10:19pm CST
Franklin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
A newly unsealed search warrant shows West Allis police are investigating Franklin Mayor John Nelson for possible misconduct in public office involving alleged misuse of city funds.

    • West Allis police are investigating Franklin Mayor John Nelson for possible misconduct in public office, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.
    • The warrant alleges a conflict of interest and misuse of city funds tied to social media and marketing work connected to the mayor.
    • Nelson has not been charged and declined comment Wednesday, citing illness, but indicated he may speak Thursday.

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Franklin Mayor John Nelson is under investigation by the West Allis Police Department for possible misconduct in public office, according to a newly unsealed search warrant obtained by FOX6.

The warrant alleges a "direct conflict of interest" and "misuse of city resources" by the mayor, including claims that city funding was used to hire a marketing company for political and personal gain.

To be clear, Nelson has not been charged.

According to the search warrant, investigators believe evidence shows the following:

"MCPR Marketing was paid by the City of Franklin to manage Mayor John Nelson’s Facebook page, that is believed to be associated with Mayor John Nelson’s political campaign, which I believe is evidence of the crime of misconduct in public office."

The investigation marks the first time Nelson has been investigated while serving as Franklin’s mayor. 

However, it is not the first time he has faced public scrutiny. Earlier this spring, Nelson held a public meeting to address resident concerns about a separate investigation tied to his prior role as a Waterford police lieutenant.

"I’m being attacked – media, social media, a lot of things that are not true that I want to address," said Nelson at the time.

FOX6 reached out multiple times to the mayor’s office requesting an interview or statement. In an email response, a representative said Nelson was under the weather and unable to comment Wednesday, but would be open to talk Thursday.

The Source: FOX6 obtained the newly unsealed search warrant and utilized prior coverage.

FranklinWest AllisCrime and Public SafetyNews