Franklin mayor investigated for possible misconduct, search warrant says
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Franklin Mayor John Nelson is under investigation by the West Allis Police Department for possible misconduct in public office, according to a newly unsealed search warrant obtained by FOX6.
What we know:
The warrant alleges a "direct conflict of interest" and "misuse of city resources" by the mayor, including claims that city funding was used to hire a marketing company for political and personal gain.
To be clear, Nelson has not been charged.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
According to the search warrant, investigators believe evidence shows the following:
"MCPR Marketing was paid by the City of Franklin to manage Mayor John Nelson’s Facebook page, that is believed to be associated with Mayor John Nelson’s political campaign, which I believe is evidence of the crime of misconduct in public office."
The investigation marks the first time Nelson has been investigated while serving as Franklin’s mayor.
The backstory:
However, it is not the first time he has faced public scrutiny. Earlier this spring, Nelson held a public meeting to address resident concerns about a separate investigation tied to his prior role as a Waterford police lieutenant.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
"I’m being attacked – media, social media, a lot of things that are not true that I want to address," said Nelson at the time.
What they're saying:
FOX6 reached out multiple times to the mayor’s office requesting an interview or statement. In an email response, a representative said Nelson was under the weather and unable to comment Wednesday, but would be open to talk Thursday.
The Source: FOX6 obtained the newly unsealed search warrant and utilized prior coverage.