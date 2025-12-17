Visit Milwaukee launches Buy Local Bonus to boost holiday spending

article

The Brief Visit Milwaukee’s Buy Local Bonus Campaign runs through Dec. 24 and offers a free $25 bonus gift card with qualifying in-person gift card purchases. Visit Milwaukee is investing $25,000 by purchasing $25 gift cards from participating businesses to distribute to shoppers. The promotion ends at each location once its prepaid gift cards are gone, with participating businesses also receiving marketing support.



Visit Milwaukee has launched the Buy Local Bonus Campaign, an initiative aimed at getting real-time revenue into Milwaukee restaurants, bars, retailers, breweries and other local businesses in the final stretch of the holiday season.

Supporting local businesses

What we know:

From Dec. 15–24, shoppers who make an in-person purchase of $25 or more in gift cards at participating Visit Milwaukee partner businesses will receive a free $25 bonus gift card from that business, according to Visit Milwaukee. The campaign, from the of the Visit Milwaukee Foundation, is intended to spur immediate purchasing and quick cash flow after local businesses reported slower holiday activity and increased financial strain.

Visit Milwaukee said the campaign is structured to guarantee revenue for participating partners while limiting administrative burden. The organization is investing $25,000 by buying $25 gift cards directly from participating businesses, which are then distributed to qualifying shoppers at each location.

Once a business has handed out all prepaid cards allocated to it, the promotion ends at that location.

Handful of options

What you can do:

Participating businesses include:

Holiday boost

Dig deeper:

Participating businesses will also be featured in Visit Milwaukee’s holiday marketing and receive promotional support highlighting their participation. Visit Milwaukee said there is no cost to participating businesses, and the effort is intended to increase foot traffic and end-of-year sales while introducing partners to new customers.

Why it matters

What they're saying:

"Milwaukee businesses are essential to the strength and character of our community, and many have told us that this holiday season is more difficult than expected," said Josh Albrecht, chief marketing office at Visit Milwaukee. "The Buy Local Bonus Campaign provides immediate revenue to participating partners and creates a reason for shoppers to choose Milwaukee-owned restaurants, bars, retailers and more during a season that is typically critical for sales. This is a tangible way for Visit Milwaukee to support our partners at a moment when extra purchasing activity can make a real difference."