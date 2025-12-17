Visit Milwaukee launches Buy Local Bonus to boost holiday spending
MILWAUKEE - Visit Milwaukee has launched the Buy Local Bonus Campaign, an initiative aimed at getting real-time revenue into Milwaukee restaurants, bars, retailers, breweries and other local businesses in the final stretch of the holiday season.
Supporting local businesses
What we know:
From Dec. 15–24, shoppers who make an in-person purchase of $25 or more in gift cards at participating Visit Milwaukee partner businesses will receive a free $25 bonus gift card from that business, according to Visit Milwaukee. The campaign, from the of the Visit Milwaukee Foundation, is intended to spur immediate purchasing and quick cash flow after local businesses reported slower holiday activity and increased financial strain.
Visit Milwaukee said the campaign is structured to guarantee revenue for participating partners while limiting administrative burden. The organization is investing $25,000 by buying $25 gift cards directly from participating businesses, which are then distributed to qualifying shoppers at each location.
Once a business has handed out all prepaid cards allocated to it, the promotion ends at that location.
Handful of options
What you can do:
Participating businesses include:
- 414loral
- AntetokounBros
- Bandit MKE
- Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery
- Cafe Corazon
- Casera Cafe & Bakery
- Cousins Subs
- Delicious Bites
- Eldr+Rime
- Flowers for Dreams
- Forage Kitchen
- The Friendship Circle of Wisconsin
- HoneyBee Sage Apothecary & Wellness Cafe
- Maxie's
- MobCraft Beer
- NorthSouth Club
- Oak Barrel Public House
- Pilot Project Brewing
- POP Walker's Point
- Red Lion Pub on Tannery Row
- Refresh Vintage
- Rise & Grind Cafe - King Drive
- Sprecher Brewery
- Sprocket Cafe
- Summer of '85
- Bronzeville Collective MKE
- Third Space Brewing
- Torzala Brewing Co.
- Urbaine Oasis Spa Boutique
- Who's on Third
- Wizard Works Brewing
Holiday boost
Dig deeper:
Participating businesses will also be featured in Visit Milwaukee’s holiday marketing and receive promotional support highlighting their participation. Visit Milwaukee said there is no cost to participating businesses, and the effort is intended to increase foot traffic and end-of-year sales while introducing partners to new customers.
Why it matters
What they're saying:
"Milwaukee businesses are essential to the strength and character of our community, and many have told us that this holiday season is more difficult than expected," said Josh Albrecht, chief marketing office at Visit Milwaukee. "The Buy Local Bonus Campaign provides immediate revenue to participating partners and creates a reason for shoppers to choose Milwaukee-owned restaurants, bars, retailers and more during a season that is typically critical for sales. This is a tangible way for Visit Milwaukee to support our partners at a moment when extra purchasing activity can make a real difference."
The Source: Information in this report came from Visit Milwaukee.