Milwaukee fatal pedestrian crash near Hopkins and Hampton

Published  December 17, 2025 8:21am CST
Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday morning, Dec. 17.
    • A vehicle struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries.
    • The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

MILWAUKEE - A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Dec. 17. 

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 5 a.m. a 47-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Hopkins and Hampton. 

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries. 

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.  

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

