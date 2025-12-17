Milwaukee fatal pedestrian crash near Hopkins and Hampton

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday morning, Dec. 17. A vehicle struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.



A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, Dec. 17.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 5 a.m. a 47-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Hopkins and Hampton.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.