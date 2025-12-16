Expand / Collapse search

Get in the holiday spirit inside a holiday globe at the Racine Zoo

Published  December 16, 2025 9:59am CST
Racine Zoo in the winter

Beth Heidorn, Executive Director, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the Racine Zoo in the winter.

RACINE, Wis. - Take a winter picnic in a snow globe! It's one of the ways you can conquer your cabin fever at the Racine Zoo

Executive director, Beth Heidorn, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the experience.  

Event details

Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 – Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026

SATURDAYS: 11 AM – last booking at 3:30 PM
SUNDAYS: 11 AM – last booking at 3:30 PM

90-minute time slots are available

Relax outdoors while staying cozy in one of our heated globes enjoying quality time with friends and family! An unforgettable private experience with food, drinks, an animal encounter and more for up to 8 people!

Our globes are great for celebrating a birthday or anniversary, a date night, or even just a fun time with loved ones.

Multiple package options are available to customize your experience! Book now!

Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe

Beth Heidorn, Executive Director, gives an overview of this event and how to book a globe.

One of the animal ambassadors

McKenna Moats, Marketing/Public Relations Manager, talks about the last-minute holiday gifts options—memberships, ADOPT program, gift certificates, and animal information about one of the animal ambassadors.

Free Day at the Zoo

Beth Heidorn, Executive Director, joins WakeUp to talk about their upcoming free day.

Summer Camp

Abby Flores, Conservation Education Manager, talks about warmer days ahead.

Making smores

Beth Heidorn, Executive Director, talks summer camp, last minute holiday gifts, making smores in the Globe and more.

