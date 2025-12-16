Get in the holiday spirit inside a holiday globe at the Racine Zoo

Take a winter picnic in a snow globe! It's one of the ways you can conquer your cabin fever at the Racine Zoo.

Executive director, Beth Heidorn, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the experience.

Event details

Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025 – Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026

SATURDAYS: 11 AM – last booking at 3:30 PM

SUNDAYS: 11 AM – last booking at 3:30 PM

90-minute time slots are available

Relax outdoors while staying cozy in one of our heated globes enjoying quality time with friends and family! An unforgettable private experience with food, drinks, an animal encounter and more for up to 8 people!

Our globes are great for celebrating a birthday or anniversary, a date night, or even just a fun time with loved ones.

Multiple package options are available to customize your experience! Book now!