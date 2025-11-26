Open Record: Tightening the Leash
MILWAUKEE - More than a half-million Americans with disabilities depend on service dogs to cope with daily life. But, Wisconsin lawmakers say some pet owners are taking advantage. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains the new effort aimed at tightening the leash on fake assistance animals. Plus, a Waukesha County business says it can help you get approved to live with your cat or dog even if your landlord won't allow pets. You'll hear about an online letter-writing service one psychology expert calls "professional nonsense."
Related episode links:
- Fake service animals, ESAs; Wisconsin lawmakers tighten the leash
- 'Bogus' emotional support animal letters; Wisconsin investigates psychologist
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.