Open Record: Tightening the Leash

By and
Published  November 26, 2025 4:48pm CST
MILWAUKEE - More than a half-million Americans with disabilities depend on service dogs to cope with daily life. But, Wisconsin lawmakers say some pet owners are taking advantage. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains the new effort aimed at tightening the leash on fake assistance animals. Plus, a Waukesha County business says it can help you get approved to live with your cat or dog even if your landlord won't allow pets. You'll hear about an online letter-writing service one psychology expert calls "professional nonsense." 

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.

