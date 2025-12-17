American Red Cross of Wisconsin seeks local heroes; call for nominations

The American Red Cross is on a search for local heroes and needs your help! American Red Cross of Wisconsin CEO, Cat Rabenstine, joins FOX6 Wakeup with details on how you can nominate the people in your life who you know have made an impact on others.

If you know someone who embodies courage, compassion, and service, the Red Cross invites you to share their story. Visit redcross.org/wisconsin to nominate your hero by Dec. 31, 2025.

Heroes are selected across several different categories by an independent awards committee composed of local community leaders. Each nominee is evaluated on how well their actions embody the values of the American Red Cross and their positive impact on the community. Nominees must reside in a county within the chapter that is hosting the event to be eligible.