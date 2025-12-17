Big Bend burglary at Richy's Bar; Mukwonago man arrested

article

The Brief A 47-year-old man was taken into custody Dec. 12 for an attempted June burglary at Richy’s Bar. Police say the suspect broke in and took an ATM, but it fell out of his getaway vehicle during the escape. Community tips led to the arrest; the suspect could face burglary and attempted theft charges.



A 47-year-old Town of Mukwonago man was taken into custody on Dec. 12 in connection with an attempted burglary at Richy's Bar in Village of Big Bend in June.

Attempted burglary

What we know:

A news release from the Big Bend Police Department said early on June 4, police responded to an attempted burglary at the bar. The initial investigation indicated a subject, using tools, forcefully gained access to the closed business in an attempt to remove an ATM and its contents.

The ATM was recovered from the parking lot with its contents intact. Evidence indicated the ATM fell out of the getaway vehicle as the suspect fled the scene, police said.

Through investigative efforts and critical community tips, police arrested the Town of Mukwonago man on Dec. 12.

Charges referred

What's next:

The case has been referred felony charges of burglary to a building and attempted theft to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office.

Officials noted they received help in this investigation from the Milwaukee Police Department, Town of Mukwonago Police Department and the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office.