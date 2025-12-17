Milwaukee police shooting, 64th and Sheridan; Marquis Little sentenced
MILWAUKEE - Marquis Little, a Milwaukee man who was shot and wounded by police near 64th and Sheridan in March, was sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 17 on two charges against him. Those charges included first-degree recklessly endangering safety and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Little was sentenced to 20 years in prison plus an additional eight years of extended supervision.
Case details
What we know:
According to police, around 11:17 p.m. on March 24, officers received several calls of shots fired near 64th and Sheridan. When they arrived on the scene, officers located an armed man, later identified as Little, who ran from officers and ignored their commands to stop, said Assistant Chief Craig Sarnow of the Milwaukee Police Department.
Officers chased Little about two blocks before he fired at officers who returned fire, striking the suspect several times. Little sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Little's firearm was recovered.
No officers or other members of the community were injured.
