Milwaukee police shooting, 64th and Sheridan; Marquis Little sentenced

article

The Brief Marquis Little received 20 years in prison for firing at Milwaukee officers in March. Little was shot and critically injured after fleeing police and initiating a gunfight. No officers or bystanders were harmed.



Marquis Little, a Milwaukee man who was shot and wounded by police near 64th and Sheridan in March, was sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 17 on two charges against him. Those charges included first-degree recklessly endangering safety and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Little was sentenced to 20 years in prison plus an additional eight years of extended supervision.

Case details

What we know:

According to police, around 11:17 p.m. on March 24, officers received several calls of shots fired near 64th and Sheridan. When they arrived on the scene, officers located an armed man, later identified as Little, who ran from officers and ignored their commands to stop, said Assistant Chief Craig Sarnow of the Milwaukee Police Department.

Officers chased Little about two blocks before he fired at officers who returned fire, striking the suspect several times. Little sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Little's firearm was recovered.

No officers or other members of the community were injured.

Related article