Judge Dugan trial coincides with rising immigration fears in Milwaukee

The Brief Immigration advocates say fear among Latino immigrants has increased during the ongoing Judge Hannah Dugan trial. Voces de la Frontera reports more than 50 requests since November for court-accompany support. Some prosecutors say they have not seen court attendance impacted, while volunteers warn concerns could grow.



As the trial of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan continues, immigration advocates say fear is growing among members of Milwaukee’s Latino immigrant community, with some worried about even stepping inside a courthouse.

Local perspective:

Immigration attorneys and community groups say concerns have intensified over the past couple of months, as ongoing immigration detentions nationwide leave some immigrants fearful of appearing for court hearings.

For Ken Grizzle, a court-accompany volunteer with Voces de la Frontera, the tension is something he never expected to witness during his retirement.

"I can't imagine being in that position. Having to make that decision," said Grizzle.

Grizzle said he has seen fear firsthand inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

"To see families and individuals waiting in this long list of people names of people waiting to be seen, and then not knowing what's going to happen. There was fear and I could feel it and I could feel the tension," Grizzle said. "I can only imagine what that would be like sitting there not knowing, and if I'm going home after."

What we know:

Voces de la Frontera said the anxiety reflects lingering fear among Latino immigrants navigating the judicial system amid heightened enforcement activity.

Deisy Espana said since November, the nonprofit has received more than 50 requests to accompany people to immigration hearings, USCIS check-ins, municipal court hearings and family court.

"People are really scared. Some people decide not to go because they don't feel safe inside the courthouse," said Espana. "A handful of people who have court either this week, next week or through the end of the year in Waukesha or Milwaukee specifically are terrified; they just want somebody to go with them."

The other side:

Immigration attorneys and advocates say the fear continues to grow, though some prosecutors dispute that it is affecting court participation.

"We have not had witnesses that don't show up for trial because of those type of concerns and so you know, people can certainly have a concern, but is their practical reality that's actually happening – we have not seen that in Fond du Lac County," said Eric Toney, Fond du Lac County district attorney.

Dig deeper:

Volunteers like Grizzle said they worry the issue could become more common in the new year.

"I've never experienced something like that," Grizzle said.

Voces de la Frontera emphasized that its court-accompany volunteers are trained to attend hearings with individuals and help them navigate the process.

