The Brief Consumers said Contact 6 helped them resolve 14 cases in November. A Muskego man said he got a $9,000 refund from a business he'd hired to help him exit a timeshare agreement. A Milwaukee woman said she got a $931 refund from her pharmacy after she thought her charge was just $9.31.



Wisconsin consumers said they were promised big refunds, but weeks later, they still didn't have their money. That's when Contact 6 stepped in to speed things up.

Timeshare trouble

What they're saying:

Russell Krueger has decades of happy memories with his family in the Wisconsin Dells. However, all good things must come to an end.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"We enjoyed the timeshare," he said. "It was well worth the money it cost me."

Krueger decided the maintenance fees for the timeshare had gotten too high and hired a company to help him exit the timeshare last year. He paid a hefty fee and, soon after, decided to cancel the contract.

Russell Krueger

"I could still be calling them if it wasn't for you," Krueger told Contact 6.

Contact 6:

Krueger said after weeks of discussion, the business agreed to a full refund. Then, it only sent him half the money.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I had told them flat-out that I was going to call Contact 6," said Krueger.

Krueger wrote to Contact 6 after waiting months for the money. He said, within three days, the money was in the mail.

Unexpected charge

What they're saying:

Debbie Montano in Milwaukee wrote to Contact 6 about a problem with her pharmacy.

"I went through the drive-thru and was told ‘nine fifty-six,’" she said. "Thinking in my head, it was $9.56."

Montano said that charge would have been close to what she usually pays. Instead, $956 was withdrawn from her account.

Debbie Montano's unexpected charge

"At first, I was in shock," she said. "A lot of my money, and my bills and everything, is linked to that debit card."

Contact 6:

Weeks later, Montano said Contact 6 helped her to finally get a refund.

"I fought and fought," she said, "but, I couldn't do it alone."

Debbie Montano

November savings

By the numbers:

Krueger said he saved about $9,146. His savings are among the $40,000 that consumers said Contact 6 helped them save in November.

Contact 6's associate producer, Annette, worked behind the scenes to resolve 14 cases. She got a tree removal service to come back and take out the roots it left behind in an elderly Oconomowoc couple's yard, saving them about $500.

She also helped a Grafton family get a $4,300 refund for a couch with a faulty reclining mechanism. Thanks to Contact 6, another family said their city finally cleared litter from a creek near their house.

How to get help

What you can do:

With just weeks left in December, Contact 6 has helped consumers save more than $500,000 in 2025. To find out if we can help you, file an online complaint form.