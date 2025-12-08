Judge Hannah Dugan trial: Federal immigration policy in courthouses

The Brief Judge Hannah Dugan faces a federal trial, accused of aiding an undocumented man in evading ICE agents at the Milwaukee County Courthouse. The incident follows a January 2025 federal directive that removed "sensitive location" protections for courthouses. Critics of the policy argue these arrests in courtrooms and courthouses erode public trust.



Judge Lynn Adelman will preside over Judge Hannah Dugan's federal trial, which starts Monday, Dec. 15.

But first, jury selection has to get underway. That starts this week.

Judge Hannah Dugan arrested

The backstory:

The U.S. Department of Justice accused Dugan of aiding an undocumented man in evading ICE agents back in April 2025.

The DOJ says Dugan steered agents to the chief judge's office, while she escorted the defendant out a private door.

Related article

Eventually, ICE agents caught Eduardo Flores-Ruiz in a foot chase outside the courthouse. Dugan's arrest came shortly after.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Original policy

What we know:

Courthouses used to be considered off limits for ICE, so when and why did that change?

For years, courthouses were considered a protected space where immigration arrests could only happen in rare circumstances.

Policy change

That changed in January with a new policy drafted just hours after the second inauguration of President Trump.

Long before President Trump took the oath of office, President Barack Obama issued a memo to ICE agents discouraging immigration arrests at "sensitive locations" likes schools, hospitals, churches and funerals.

"These are places that we want people to feel free to make use of without fear of immigration enforcement," said Jacob Hamburger from Marquette University Law Professor Jacob Hamburger.

ICE Policy Document

Policy changes

What we know:

But the policy said nothing about courthouses until the first Trump presidency, when U.S. immigration officials issued a directive to make arrests at courthouses when "operationally necessary."

That puts the White House at odds with some local governments.

"I think that's stretching and straining that relationship," added Hamburger.

In 2021, the Biden Administration said courthouse arrests should only happen in limited circumstances, such as:

A national security threat

Imminent risk of death or violence

Hot pursuit of a public safety threat

Risk of evidence being destroyed

But once again, President Trump changed that in January, expanding the reasons for courthouse ICE arrests to include:

Gang members

Criminal convicts

'Aliens' ordered to depart the country.

'Aliens' who've returned illegally after deportation

In other words, immigration enforcement became a top priority.

Milwaukee County Courthouse

"I think that's very short-term thinking," said Michael Pointer Mace with Voces de la Frontera.

He says courthouse ICE arrests have a chilling effect on public trust.

"Victims don't feel they can reach out to our public servants and get the help they need," Mace added.

Even under the current administration, ICE arrests at the courthouse in Wisconsin remain relatively rare.

ICE agents

But they're no longer off limits to federal immigration enforcement.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"No pun intended, but that trumps everything," added Hamburger.

Waiting for a formal policy

What's next:

While the federal guidance may be clear, one thing that is not clear is the Milwaukee County Courthouse policy on cooperating with ICE agents.

After Judge Dugan's arrest in April 2025, Chief Judge Carl Ashley promised to issue a formal policy "soon."

He has yet to do so, and he did not respond to FOX6's request for a status update today.