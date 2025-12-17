Racine homicide; Suspect in July shooting arrested in Arkansas
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police announced on Wednesday, Dec. 17, the arrest of Lance Moore Jr. in Wynne, Arkansas for a July fatal shooting in Racine.
Suspect in custody
What we know:
Officials say Moore, 22, was taken into custody around 6 a.m. Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Arkansas State Police, and the Wynne Police Department.
Moore was booked into the Cross County Jail in Arkansas on charges of reckless homicide, recklessly endangering safety, and possession of a machine gun (Glock switch) in connection with the homicide investigation. He is awaiting extradition to the State of Wisconsin.
Case details
The backstory:
Officials said in July, a 37-year-old woman, identified as Chala Davis-Bell, was fatally shot near 11th and Washington Avenue.
Chala Davis-Bell
A police investigation determined that Davis-Bell was an innocent victim; caught in crossfire between at least two suspects firing upon each other – one of those suspects allegedly is Moore.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Racine Police Department and previous FOX6 News coverage.