Racine homicide; Suspect in July shooting arrested in Arkansas

The Brief 22-year-old Lance Moore Jr. was arrested in Arkansas for a July fatal shooting in Racine. Chala Davis-Bell was killed after being caught in crossfire allegedly involving Moore. Moore faces reckless homicide and machine gun possession charges pending extradition to Wisconsin.



Racine police announced on Wednesday, Dec. 17, the arrest of Lance Moore Jr. in Wynne, Arkansas for a July fatal shooting in Racine.

Suspect in custody

What we know:

Officials say Moore, 22, was taken into custody around 6 a.m. Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Arkansas State Police, and the Wynne Police Department.

Moore was booked into the Cross County Jail in Arkansas on charges of reckless homicide, recklessly endangering safety, and possession of a machine gun (Glock switch) in connection with the homicide investigation. He is awaiting extradition to the State of Wisconsin.

Case details

The backstory:

Officials said in July, a 37-year-old woman, identified as Chala Davis-Bell, was fatally shot near 11th and Washington Avenue.

Chala Davis-Bell

A police investigation determined that Davis-Bell was an innocent victim; caught in crossfire between at least two suspects firing upon each other – one of those suspects allegedly is Moore.