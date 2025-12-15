Wisconsin warns about crypto kiosk, pet scams in December 2025

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is warning consumers that cryptocurrency kiosks are being used to scam people out of thousands of dollars. The kiosk's purpose is to convert cash into digital money. Scammers impersonating banks and government agencies will instruct consumers to send money through the kiosks irreversibly. State officials also want consumers to be aware of online pet scams while shopping for the holidays. Often, the scammer claims to be selling the pet from out-of-state.



Nothing ruins the holiday spirit like losing thousands of dollars. Wisconsin officials warn that fraudsters are active this time of year.

Cryptocurrency kiosks

What we know:

If you hit the road over the holidays and step inside a gas station, you'll likely spot a cryptocurrency kiosk. The kiosks convert cash into digital money.

"They look very similar to an ATM," said Michelle Reinen, administrator of the Division of Trade and Consumer Protection.

Reinen warns that while the kiosks are meant to be used legitimately, they are a favorite tool of scammers because the transactions are irreversible.

"The FBI noticed a 99% increase in consumer complaints from 2023 to 2024," said Reinen. "They calculated the losses were at $9.3 billion."

Michelle Reinen

How it works

Dig deeper:

Contact 6 spotted warning signs on kiosks in Milwaukee County about potential scams. Reinen says criminals try to earn a consumer's trust by calling the kiosks "government kiosks" or "safety lockers." The scammers may impersonate a bank, government agency or a trusted business.

Reinen says any demand to deposit money at a crypto kiosk, either to protect it or make a payment, is a red flag.

Online pet sale scams

What we know:

Another scam that traditionally spikes in December: fraudulent online pet sales.

Shoppers wanting to grow their family might look for a pet on social media. In one version of the scam, the pet is already taken. The scammer claims to know someone selling a similar animal.

"That scammer will be out of state and unavailable for you to do any kind of visit in-person," said Reinen.

How to protect yourself

What you can do:

DATCP advises that you avoid paying for a pet before seeing it in person. Remember that photos and videos can be faked. Ask for the name and location of the pet's veterinarian and call them. Be wary of non-traceable payment methods.

"They'll ask for peer-to-peer payment app payments. Or, they will ask for cryptocurrency or wire transfers," said Reinen.

In another version of the pet scam, the seller is also out of state. Not only does the victim pay upfront for the animal, but is asked to pay all kinds of delivery and shipping charges.

Report a scam

What you can do:

If you're the victim of a scam, let the state know.