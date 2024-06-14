Expand / Collapse search

Health care system issues and medical bills: Contact 6 accepts questions

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated  October 28, 2024 9:35am CDT
Contact 6
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Contact 6 is accepting questions about healthcare systems, insurance plans and medical bills until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.

We have experts prepared to answer questions about medical billing mistakes, Medicare, Medicaid, private health insurance, coverage gaps, the Affordable Care Act, second opinions, long-term and short-term care, senior care and more. We will review as many questions as possible during an upcoming Ask Contact 6 segment. The video will be posted on FOX Local, a free TV streaming app, on Nov. 8.

One note: Our experts cannot offer any diagnoses based on symptoms or complaints, but are prepared to answer questions about the issues above.

Ask Contact 6: health care questions

Please try to keep your submission brief. Video submissions should be less than one minute long. Written submissions may be paraphrased or shortened for time. Please include your first name and city.

