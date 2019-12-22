LOMIRA, Wis. -- The Dodge County Medical Examiner was called to a home in Lomira for a deceased 3-year-old child Friday evening, officials say.According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around 7 p.m. for a deceased child at 725 Railroad Street in the Village of Lomira.The Lomira Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office are conducting a death investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin State Crime Lab, according to a release.Officials have not released any other details of the case at this time.

