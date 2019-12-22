Sheriff: 80-year-old man shot on Lomira golf course by man firing at woodchuck on his property
LOMIRA -- An 80-year-old Fond du Lac man was shot while golfing at The Golf Club at Camelot on State Highway 67 in Lomira Monday morning, July 6 -- after a man fired at a woodchuck on his property.It happened just after 11 a.m.Sheriff's officials said the bullet fired by a 50-year-old Lomira man ricocheted off some trees, striking the golfer, who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
41-year-old motorcyclist critically injured after hitting deer in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY -- A 41-year-old man from Beaver Dam was flown by Med Flight to UW-Madison Hospital on Tuesday night, June 16 following a motorcycle vs.
Car crashes into Dodge Co. home, leaves 1 dead; alcohol believed a factor
TRENTON, Wis. -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal car crash Sunday, June 14 just after 7 a.m. on Highway 33 near Sunset Point Road in the Township of Trenton.Deputies say a 24-year-old Fox Lake man was found dead at the scene.
3 injured, 2 seriously, following head-on crash involving semi in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY -- Three people were transported to the hospital, two with serious injuries, following a head-on crash involving a truck and a semi Thursday night, May 28 in Dodge County.
TOWN OF CALAMUS, Wis. -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 151 at the intersection of County Highway DE in the Town of Calamus that left one person dead and two injured around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 7.
Dodge County Sheriff investigating fatal, single-vehicle crash in Hustisford
HUSTISFORD, Wisc. -- The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash with a driver not responsive or conscious.
Oak Grove, Wis. -- A 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were killed Thursday night, April 9 when officials say the car they were in collided with a pickup truck on County Highway W near Hillcrest Road in the Town of Oak Grove in Dodge County.
Dodge County sheriff reminds drivers 'buzzed driving is drunk driving'
DODGE COUNTY -- In 2018 alone, 73 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St.
Sheriff: Mother, father arrested after death of 3-year-old boy in Lomira
LOMIRA -- The mother and father of a 3-year-old boy found dead at a home on Railroad Avenue near Main Street in Lomira on March 6 were arrested, the Dodge County sheriff and Lomira police announced Thursday, March 12.The accused were identified by the sheriff/police as Jamie Hildebrandt, 32, of Lomira and Frank Pleester, Jr. 33, of Lomira.
LOMIRA, Wis. -- The Dodge County Medical Examiner was called to a home in Lomira for a deceased 3-year-old child Friday evening, officials say.According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around 7 p.m. for a deceased child at 725 Railroad Street in the Village of Lomira.The Lomira Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office are conducting a death investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin State Crime Lab, according to a release.Officials have not released any other details of the case at this time.
Sheriff: Man shot at I-41 NB wayside, south of Highway 67, near Lomira
DODGE COUNTY -- The I-41 northbound wayside, south of Highway 67 near Lomira in Dodge County was shut down Sunday night, Dec. 22 due to a shooting.Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a 28-year-old Fond du Lac man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen after a confrontation with a 22-year-old Kaukauna man.
DODGE COUNTY -- One man was killed and another driver was injured in a head-on crash in the Township of Beaver Dam, Friday, Dec. 6.According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, around 9:30 a.m., 19-year-old Jacob Anderson of Jackson, Wisconsin, was headed westbound in a pickup truck and crossed the centerline on State Highway 33.
DODGE COUNTY -- One man was killed, and another driver was injured, in a head-on traffic crash in the Township of Beaver Dam, Friday.The Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the Township of Beaver Dam Police Department were called to a crash on State Highway 33 near Hidden Valley Drive around 9:20 a.m. on Dec. 6.Emergency responders removed a man who was trapped in his vehicle and began CPR and other life-saving attempts.
Authorities seize 46 pounds of illicit drugs in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY -- The Dodge County Drug Task Force and detectives from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office executed a drug search warrant at 234 N.
TOWN OF BEAVER DAM -- Slick roads led to a collision between a car and school bus in the Town of Beaver Dam on Tuesday morning, Nov. 12.
Dodge County Sheriff's Office: 2 people hurt after van collides with school bus in Rubicon
TOWN OF RUBICON -- Two people suffered minor injuries after a van collided with a school bus in the Town of Rubicon on Thursday morning, Oct. 31.The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to the collision on Jefferson Road around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.The initial investigation indicates a van driven by a 47-year-old Town of Rubicon man was traveling south on Jefferson Road and came upon a school bus with lights activated which was attempting to stop for pick-up.
BEAVER DAM -- An 18-year-old Beaver Dam man faces three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property -- for allegedly shooting out windows with a BB gun.
TOWN OF HUSTISFORD -- Stop stealing road signs!
DODGE COUNTY -- Two people were taken to the hospital by helicopter following a crash involving a single motorcycle in Dodge County Saturday, Aug. 31.