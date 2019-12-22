Sheriff: 80-year-old man shot on Lomira golf course by man firing at woodchuck on his property

LOMIRA -- An 80-year-old Fond du Lac man was shot while golfing at The Golf Club at Camelot on State Highway 67 in Lomira Monday morning, July 6 -- after a man fired at a woodchuck on his property.It happened just after 11 a.m.Sheriff's officials said the bullet fired by a 50-year-old Lomira man ricocheted off some trees, striking the golfer, who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Crash in Dodge County leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, officials say

TOWN OF CALAMUS, Wis. -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 151 at the intersection of County Highway DE in the Town of Calamus that left one person dead and two injured around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 7.

Sheriff: Mother, father arrested after death of 3-year-old boy in Lomira

LOMIRA -- The mother and father of a 3-year-old boy found dead at a home on Railroad Avenue near Main Street in Lomira on March 6 were arrested, the Dodge County sheriff and Lomira police announced Thursday, March 12.The accused were identified by the sheriff/police as Jamie Hildebrandt, 32, of Lomira and Frank Pleester, Jr. 33, of Lomira.

Death investigation of a 3-year-old underway in Dodge County, officials say

LOMIRA, Wis. -- The Dodge County Medical Examiner was called to a home in Lomira for a deceased 3-year-old child Friday evening, officials say.According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around 7 p.m. for a deceased child at 725 Railroad Street in the Village of Lomira.The Lomira Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office are conducting a death investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin State Crime Lab, according to a release.Officials have not released any other details of the case at this time.

Sheriff: Man shot at I-41 NB wayside, south of Highway 67, near Lomira

DODGE COUNTY -- The I-41 northbound wayside, south of Highway 67 near Lomira in Dodge County was shut down Sunday night, Dec. 22 due to a shooting.Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a 28-year-old Fond du Lac man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen after a confrontation with a 22-year-old Kaukauna man.

Inattentive driving a factor in fatal Dodge County crash, authorities say

DODGE COUNTY -- One man was killed and another driver was injured in a head-on crash in the Township of Beaver Dam, Friday, Dec. 6.According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, around 9:30 a.m., 19-year-old Jacob Anderson of Jackson, Wisconsin, was headed westbound in a pickup truck and crossed the centerline on State Highway 33.

Head-on crash kills one, injures another, in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY -- One man was killed, and another driver was injured, in a head-on traffic crash in the Township of Beaver Dam, Friday.The Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the Township of Beaver Dam Police Department were called to a crash on State Highway 33 near Hidden Valley Drive around 9:20 a.m. on Dec. 6.Emergency responders removed a man who was trapped in his vehicle and began CPR and other life-saving attempts.

Dodge County Sheriff's Office: 2 people hurt after van collides with school bus in Rubicon

TOWN OF RUBICON -- Two people suffered minor injuries after a van collided with a school bus in the Town of Rubicon on Thursday morning, Oct. 31.The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to the collision on Jefferson Road around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.The initial investigation indicates a van driven by a 47-year-old Town of Rubicon man was traveling south on Jefferson Road and came upon a school bus with lights activated which was attempting to stop for pick-up.