Dodge County head-on crash; County Highway P, 2 taken to hospital
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - Two people were taken to the hospital following a head-on collision in Dodge County on Friday morning, Oct. 10. The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on County Highway P west of County Highway C in the town of Fox Lake.
What we know:
According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the initial investigation shows a Chevy Malibu, driven by a 19-year-old man from Randolph, was eastbound on County Highway P and failed to negotiate a slight curve, resulting in a head-on crash with a Jeep.
The Jeep was driven by a 64-year-old man from Waupun.
The driver of the Malibu sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.
The driver of the Jeep sustained possible serious injuries and was flown by UW Med-Flight helicopter to Aurora Summit Hospital in Summit.
What's next:
This crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.