Multi-county police chases end with woman arrested in Dodge County

article

The Brief A series of police pursuits began in Winnebago County and continued into Fond du Lac and Dodge Counties on Nov. 6. The suspect, driving recklessly, evaded officers and spike strips across various locations. The suspect and occupants were tracked to Reeseville where the alleged driver was arrested.



A series of police chases in eastern Wisconsin ended with the arrest of a 19-year-old woman in Dodge County on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Winnebago and Fond du Lac Counties

What we know:

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, at about 1:43 p.m., the sheriff's office was notified of a series of police chases that started in Winnebago County by a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper and was followed by an active chase by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, just north of the Dodge County line.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's deputies lost sight of the vehicle and ended the police chase.

Dodge County

What we know:

The suspect vehicle was later reported to be in the Juneau area and then reported to be headed toward Beaver Dam.

A Beaver Dam police officer attempted to pull the vehicle over in the city and, after a chase in and around the city, the car eventually fled south out of Juneau on County Highway G. The Beaver Dam officer lost sight of the car and the chase ended.

During that chase, a Dodge County detective tried to lay down stop sticks, but the driver evaded them in a reckless manner, nearly striking the detective.

Located in Reeseville

What we know:

The sheriff’s office deployed several squads around the area and was able to track the vehicle to the Reeseville area.

The sheriff's office got a phone call from a Reeseville resident who had found the suspect vehicle in the trailer court in Reeseville. Shortly after, another resident in the area saw the suspects run out of a field and get into a second vehicle. Deputies were able to stop that vehicle and were able to take those people into custody.

Alleged driver identified

What we know:

The alleged driver of the vehicle involved in the pursuits, identified as 19-year-old Isabella Bomske of De Pere, was arrested by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office for reckless endangerment of safety and criminal operating without a valid driver’s license.

Charges are also likely from the other jurisdictions involved with their pursuits for knowingly fleeing a law enforcement officer.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says there's no charge for knowingly fleeing an officer from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, as its staff were never directly involved in what can be proven as knowingly fleeing from the agency.