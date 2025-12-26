Village of Lomira crash; 37-year-old Milwaukee woman injured

article

The Brief A 37-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained serious injuries Friday morning after her car vaulted into a tree line off Industrial Drive in Lomira. An automated iPhone crash notification led deputies to the vehicle, which was hidden from the road and located 50 yards deep near a frozen pond. Investigators believe a medical condition may have caused the crash.



A 37-year-old Milwaukee woman was injured in a crash in the Dodge County Village of Lomira on Friday morning, Dec. 26.

Lomira crash investigation

What we know:

The wreck happened in the area of Industrial Drive between East Avenue and Main Street around 9 a.m. Friday.

Dispatchers with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received an automated notification from an iPhone, saying that the phone had detected it had been involved in a serious crash.

A Dodge County sergeant located a car occupied by a lone individual, determined to be the driver of the car. She had suspected serious injuries and was incoherent, officials said.

The car was not easily visible from the roadway, as it was near a tree line about 50 or more yards from Industrial Drive.

The Milwaukee woman was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac and later transferred to St. Mary’s in Madison with serious injuries.

What happened?

Dig deeper:

The investigation showed the vehicle was southbound on Industrial Drive and left the roadway on the left, entered a field, traversed a hill, crossed over a frozen retention pond, then vaulted into a tree line after striking the opposite bank of the pond.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing; however, a medical condition may have been a factor in the crash occurring. Speeds at the time of the crash along with wearing the seat belt improperly were factors in the seriousness of the injuries.