Dodge County child porn arrest; Lomira man faces charges

The Brief A Lomira man was arrested after a child exploitation tip led to an ICAC investigation. Derek Weinfurter, 45, faces a recommended charge of child pornography possession. He was booked into the Dodge County Jail.



The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a Lomira man in an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

What we know:

On Thursday, Oct. 23, deputies said Derek J. Weinfurter, 45, was booked into the Dodge County Jail after the investigation.

Prosecutors are requesting a charge of possession of child pornography, a Class D felony, to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office.