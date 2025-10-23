Dodge County child porn arrest; Lomira man faces charges
LOMIRA, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a Lomira man in an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.
What we know:
On Thursday, Oct. 23, deputies said Derek J. Weinfurter, 45, was booked into the Dodge County Jail after the investigation.
Prosecutors are requesting a charge of possession of child pornography, a Class D felony, to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office.
