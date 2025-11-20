Propane truck crash near Waupun; driver injured, homes evacuated

article

The Brief A propane delivery truck was involved in an accident near Waupun on Thursday, Nov. 20. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a driveway before overturning. The driver was hurt, and a propane leak from the truck forced a road closure and some home evacuations.



One person was injured, and some homes had to be evacuated following a rollover crash involving a propane delivery truck in Dodge County on Thursday, Nov. 20.

What we know:

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, about 8:21 a.m. dispatch got a 911 call reporting a single-vehicle crash involving a propane delivery truck on Milligan Road, just south of Waupun.

The initial investigation showed that a 71-year-old man from Fond du Lac was driving the truck west on Milligan Road when the truck went off the roadway, struck a driveway, and overturned.

Propane was leaking, and homes in the immediate area were evacuated. Milligan Road between County Highway M and State Highway 26 was closed.

Dig deeper:

The driver of the truck was extricated and taken to a local hospital with what the sheriff's office believes to be non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 6:30 p.m., the roadway remained closed while the Dodge County Hazardous Materials Team (HAZMAT) works to mitigate the threat.