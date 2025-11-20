Propane truck crash near Waupun; driver injured, homes evacuated
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person was injured, and some homes had to be evacuated following a rollover crash involving a propane delivery truck in Dodge County on Thursday, Nov. 20.
What we know:
According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, about 8:21 a.m. dispatch got a 911 call reporting a single-vehicle crash involving a propane delivery truck on Milligan Road, just south of Waupun.
The initial investigation showed that a 71-year-old man from Fond du Lac was driving the truck west on Milligan Road when the truck went off the roadway, struck a driveway, and overturned.
Propane was leaking, and homes in the immediate area were evacuated. Milligan Road between County Highway M and State Highway 26 was closed.
Dig deeper:
The driver of the truck was extricated and taken to a local hospital with what the sheriff's office believes to be non-life-threatening injuries.
As of 6:30 p.m., the roadway remained closed while the Dodge County Hazardous Materials Team (HAZMAT) works to mitigate the threat.
The Source: The Dodge County Sheriff's Office sent FOX6 a news release.