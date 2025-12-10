Dodge County 3-vehicle crash involving semi; 2 taken to hospital

article

Two people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Dodge County on Wednesday morning, Dec. 10.

What we know:

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on State Highway 28 near Old Highway 28 around 5:45 a.m. in the Village of Kekoskee.

A news release says the initial investigation showed a passenger car and pickup truck were westbound on State Highway 28 when the driver of the pickup truck passed the passenger car.

After doing so, the driver lost control, entering the eastbound lanes of State Highway 28 and struck a semi-tractor trailer that was traveling eastbound on State Highway 28.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as a 43-year-old man from Columbus, Wisconsin. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of suspected serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the passenger car was identified as a 30-year-old man from Mayville. He was uninjured.

The driver of the semi was identified as a 37-year-old man from Mayville. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

This crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team.