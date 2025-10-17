Dodge County fatal crash; Janesville woman dead, dump truck driver hurt

article

A 64-year-old Janesville woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Burnett in Dodge County on Friday morning, Oct. 17.

Fatal crash

What we know:

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to the wreck at the intersection of County Highway I and County Highway E around 11:30 a.m.

A news release says the initial investigation shows an SUV driven by a 64-year-old woman from Janesville, was northbound on County Highway I and approaching County Highway E. The SUV entered the intersection and was struck by a westbound dump truck that was driven by a 66-year-old man from Randolph.

Officials said County Highway E has the right-of-way, with County Highway I being posted with stop signs. The investigation has yet to determine whether the Blazer stopped at the stop sign or not.

The Janesville woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. The dump truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Assisting at the scene were the Burnett Fire Department and First Responders, Beaver Dam Paramedics, Horicon EMS, Horicon Fire Department, Juneau Fire Department, Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, and DCERT.