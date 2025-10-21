Horicon bar blaze ruled arson; Hustisford man jailed on multiple charges

article

The Brief A fire broke out at a Horicon bar on Sunday while patrons and a tenant were inside, but all escaped safely. Authorities say the fire was deliberately set by 42-year-old Kevin Lentz of Hustisford, who was arrested. Lentz faces felony arson and recklessly endangering safety charges.



Authorities say a 42-year-old man has been arrested after a fire at a Horicon bar was determined to have been intentionally set.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a 911 call around 9:08 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19, reporting an active fire at a bar near Vine and Lake. The bar was open at the time, with patrons inside.

Officials also reported that an upstairs tenant was trapped on the roof, unable to exit through the stairs because of the fire. Multiple fire departments responded, extinguished the blaze and ensured all occupants were evacuated safely.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set by a disgruntled patron.

Arrest made

Detectives from the sheriff’s office joined the Horicon Police Department to investigate, leading to the arrest of Kevin Lentz, 42, of Hustisford, Wis.

Lentz was booked into the Dodge County Jail on charges of felony arson, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

"As in all cases, all people are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," the sheriff’s office noted in a release.

The investigation was supported by multiple agencies, including the Horicon Fire Department, Horicon EMS, Burnett Fire Department, Juneau Fire Department, Iron Ridge Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department, Mayville Fire Department and Kekoskee Fire Department.