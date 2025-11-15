Expand / Collapse search

Beaver Dam police: 3-year-old boy found safe

By
Updated  November 15, 2025 6:12pm CST
Missing Persons
Beaver Dam police seek missing child, B

The Brief

    • Beaver Dam police asked for the public's help to find a missing 3-year-old boy.
    • The boy has nonverbal autism and was last seen near Beaver Dam High School.
    • Anyone who sees the boy is asked to call 911.

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - UPDATE: The Beaver Dam Police Department said a 3-year-old boy, reported missing on Saturday, has been found safe. The original missing person notice is available below.

The Beaver Dam Police Department sought the public's help to find a missing 3-year-old boy on Saturday, Nov. 15.

In a Facebook post, the department said "B" was last seen near Beaver Dam High School wearing a black shirt, black pants and Crocs. He has nonverbal autism.

Residents are encouraged to check footage on any cameras they may have starting at around 2 p.m. Saturday. Anyone with footage or knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call Dodge County Dispatch at 920-887-4612.

Anyone who sees B is asked to call 911. 

