Beaver Dam police: 3-year-old boy found safe

The Brief Beaver Dam police asked for the public's help to find a missing 3-year-old boy. The boy has nonverbal autism and was last seen near Beaver Dam High School. Anyone who sees the boy is asked to call 911.



UPDATE: The Beaver Dam Police Department said a 3-year-old boy, reported missing on Saturday, has been found safe. The original missing person notice is available below.

The Beaver Dam Police Department sought the public's help to find a missing 3-year-old boy on Saturday, Nov. 15.

In a Facebook post, the department said "B" was last seen near Beaver Dam High School wearing a black shirt, black pants and Crocs. He has nonverbal autism.

Residents are encouraged to check footage on any cameras they may have starting at around 2 p.m. Saturday. Anyone with footage or knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call Dodge County Dispatch at 920-887-4612.

Anyone who sees B is asked to call 911.