Silver Alert: Wisconsin man missing, stopped in Ashippun

The Brief A statewide Silver Alert was issued for 76-year-old Bruce Johnson of Sun Prairie. He was last known to have been in Ashippun on Friday night. Anyone with information is asked to call Sun Prairie police at 608-837-7336.



Police described Johnson as 5-foot-10 and 240 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark green winter coat, dark blue sweatpants and glasses. He does not have a phone with him but does have a tracker on his keys and wallet.

Johnson left his daughter's home in Sun Prairie, and said he was headed back to his own Sun Prairie home, but purchased gas in Ashippun – nearly 50 miles away – just before 8 p.m. He drives a silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata with Wisconsin plates: 326-LJN.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call the Sun Prairie Police Department at 608-837-7336.