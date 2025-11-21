Silver Alert: Wisconsin man missing, stopped in Ashippun
MILWAUKEE - A statewide Silver Alert was issued for 76-year-old Bruce Johnson of Sun Prairie, who was last known to have been in Ashippun on Friday night.
What they're saying:
Police described Johnson as 5-foot-10 and 240 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark green winter coat, dark blue sweatpants and glasses. He does not have a phone with him but does have a tracker on his keys and wallet.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Johnson left his daughter's home in Sun Prairie, and said he was headed back to his own Sun Prairie home, but purchased gas in Ashippun – nearly 50 miles away – just before 8 p.m. He drives a silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata with Wisconsin plates: 326-LJN.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call the Sun Prairie Police Department at 608-837-7336.
The Source: The Sun Prairie Police Department issued the Silver Alert.