Missing, endangered Beaver Dam woman; police seek public's help

The Brief Police are searching for 42-year-old Alexis Nelson, last seen in Beaver Dam in May. Family members say they have not heard from her since spring and worry about her safety. Authorities say Nelson has connections to Dodge and Rock counties and ask for tips.



The Beaver Dam Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 42-year-old woman who family members say they have not heard from since May.

What we know:

Alexis Nelson, who is from Beaver Dam, was last seen in the city earlier this year. Her family told investigators they lost contact with her back in May and are concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

Nelson is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and pink and blue hair. Her last known clothing is unknown.

She has ties to both Dodge and Rock counties.

What you can do:

Beaver Dam police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 920-356-2552.