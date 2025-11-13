Meta Beaver Dam data center breaks ground, residents question transparency

The Brief Meta broke ground on a $1 billion data center in Beaver Dam, drawing praise from state leaders. Some residents say they were left out of the decision-making process and fear environmental consequences. The center is expected to open in 2027 as neighbors seek more clarity on costs and transparency.



Meta has begun construction on a new $1 billion data center campus in Beaver Dam, a project state and city leaders say will bring major economic benefits to southeast Wisconsin.

What we know:

The social media giant officially broke ground on Wednesday, Nov. 12. The 700,000-square-foot "artificial-intelligence-optimized data center" will be located in Alliant Energy’s Beaver Dam Commerce Park.

At peak construction, Meta anticipates the project will result in more than 1,000 on-site skilled trade jobs.

What they're saying:

Sam Rikkers, deputy secretary and chief operating officer for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, said the project reflects the state’s growing appeal to major global companies.

"A growing list of global companies that are recognizing what Wisconsin offers," Rikkers said. "Great partners, good infrastructure, incredible communities, and a workforce that can't be beat."

But not everyone is celebrating the expansion.

Some Beaver Dam residents say they were excluded from meaningful input throughout the process and only learned details after decisions were already made.

Local perspective:

"Big national company coming in — it was like why were we left out?" said Mary Aplin, Beaver Dam resident concerned about the data center. "Made me wonder why they thought we wouldn't understand that or why they thought it wasn't important for us to know."

Aplin said she has concerns beyond the lack of transparency, including the pace at which data centers are expanding across the state.

"It's expanding all over the state – but are we just going to be the guinea pigs?" she asked.

She also worries about the potential impact on the environment.

"We have Horicon marsh just right over there," Aplin noted.

Meta says it is committed to environmental stewardship and wetland preservation through partnerships with conservation groups.

"All the things the community is looking for and what we have in the partnership with Ducks Unlimited," said Brad Davis, Meta’s director of data center community and economic development.

Still, Aplin has concern.

"Just heartbreaking to know that all this is happening, and we didn't have a say," she said. "We didn't have a choice."

What's next:

It is expected to go online in 2027, at which time WEDC said it will support "more than 100 operational jobs."

Aplin and other Beaver Dam residents say they plan to push city leaders for more information on how the project could affect taxpayers and long-term development in the community.