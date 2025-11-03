Dodge County fatal apartment building fire; 1 dead, firefighter hurt

article

The Brief One person is dead following an apartment building fire in Dodge County. The fire happened on Saturday, Nov. 1 on County Road Y in the town of Lomira. One firefighter sustained non-life threatening injuries during rescue operations.



One person is dead, and a firefighter was hurt following an apartment building fire in Dodge County on Saturday, Nov. 1.

What we know:

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, crews were called out to a multi-unit apartment building on County Road Y in the town of Lomira around 11:10 p.m.

Three residents were evacuated from the building. Two residents were uninjured, and one resident was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

The decedent was identified as 48-year-old Brandi Koelsch from Lomira.

One firefighter sustained non-life threatening injuries during rescue operations.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What's next:

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was contacted, and Special Agents with the Wisconsin Department of Justice responded to assist Dodge County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

This incident remains under investigation.