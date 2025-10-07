Dodge County fatal crash; motorcyclist dies from injuries

article

A motorcyclist critically hurt in a September collision in Dodge County died from his injuries on Monday, Oct. 6. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Jason Fox of Fox Lake. The three-vehicle crash occurred when a pickup truck turned into the path of Fox's motorcycle.



A motorcyclist critically hurt in a three-vehicle collision in the Town of Oak Grove in September died from his injuries on Monday, Oct. 6.

Motorcyclist dies after collision



The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to the wreck at the intersection of County Highway A/I and County Highway W on Saturday, Sept. 13.

The initial investigation determined a pickup truck driver was southbound on County Highway A, making a left turn onto County Highway W. There was oncoming, northbound traffic slowing or stopped to make a left turn to go westbound when the motorcyclist legally overtook the slowing/stopped traffic on the right.

Officials said the pickup turned into the path of the motorcycle, which resulted in the two vehicles colliding, and a third vehicle was struck after the initial collision.

Neither the operator of the pickup nor passenger car was injured.

The operator of the motorcycle, identified by officials as 40-year-old Jason Fox, was flown from the scene with suspected serious injuries. Officials learned Fox died in a hospital on Monday, Oct. 6.



Assisting the sheriff’s office in the response and investigation of the crash included Juneau Fire and EMS, Beaver Dam Fire and Paramedics, Horicon Fire Department, Burnett Fire Department, Beaver Dam Police, Flight For Life, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

The crash and death remain under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.