Horicon structure fire on Lake Street; 2 firefighters injured

Two Horicon firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries while fighting a structure fire on E. Lake Street on Wednesday evening, Dec. 17.

Horicon structure fire

What we know:

A post on the Horicon Fire Department Facebook page says firefighters were dispatched to the building on E. Lake Street shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Horicon structure fire (Credit: Pat Bulman of Horicon)

Arriving crews found an active fire within the building with extension to the neighboring property. A second box alarm was requested to provide additional personnel and resources to help put out the fire.

All residents were able to safely escape the building.

During the incident, two firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated and transported for medical evaluation.

Horicon structure fire (Credit: Pat Bulman of Horicon)

The fire was brought under control, and no civilian injuries were reported. Tenants were provided assistance by The Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Mutual Aid: Juneau Fire and EMS, Burnett Fire, Hustisford Fire, Iron Ridge Fire, Mayville Fire and EMS, Kekoskee Fire, Beaver Dam Fire, Fox Lake Fire, Knowles Fire, Allenton Fire, CLR Fire, Theresa Fire, Lebanon Fire, Brownsville Fire, and DCERT.