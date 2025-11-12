Beaver Dam data center, Meta investing more than $1 billion

article

The Brief WEDC announced Meta is investing more than $1 billion in a Beaver Dam data center. The 700,000-square-foot facility is expected to go online in 2027. Meta officials said the project will be designed and built with "efficiency, flexibility and sustainability in mind," according to WEDC.



The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation on Wednesday announced that Meta is investing more than $1 billion in a Beaver Dam data center campus.

Data center

Local perspective:

The 700,000-square-foot "artificial-intelligence-optimized data center" will be located in Alliant Energy’s Beaver Dam Commerce Park.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

It is expected to go online in 2027, at which time WEDC said it will support "more than 100 operational jobs." At peak construction, though, Meta anticipates the project will result in more than 1,000 on-site skilled trade jobs.

Featured article

Environmental efforts

Dig deeper:

According to WEDC, Meta officials said the project will be designed and built with "efficiency, flexibility and sustainability in mind."

As part of its commitment to cover infrastructure costs to support the data center, WEDC said Meta will underwrite nearly $200 million in energy infrastructure investments – including network upgrades, utility substations and transmission lines.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Alliant Energy serves Beaver Dam. Over the next ten years, WEDC said Meta will donate $15 million to Alliant Energy’s Hometown Care Energy Fund, which aims at providing direct energy cost assistance for families in need.

WEDC said Meta has a goal to be "water-positive in 2030," meaning the company will restore more water than it consumes. As part of this, Meta will restore 100% of the water consumed by the Beaver Dam data center to local watersheds. The data center will also use "dry cooling," which WEDC said means there will be no water demands for cooling once the facility is operational.

The data center project will also restore 570 acres of wetland and prairie that surround the facility, according to WEDC.

Beaver Dam

Statements

What they're saying:

In a news release, officials offered the following statements.

Gov. Tony Evers:

"Wisconsin is a leader when it comes to biohealth and advanced manufacturing industries, and we’re excited to keep building upon this tradition as we become the home to new world-changing technology. This investment will help ensure Wisconsin is meeting the demands of the 21st Century and creating good, family-supporting jobs to support the workforce in the Beaver Dam community and across the greater region. Wisconsin must stay one step ahead in harnessing AI technologies to remain a national and international leader in this work, and this announcement will help us continue to do just that."

Beaver Dam Mayor Bobbi Marck:

"I'm excited for the positive things this project brings to Beaver Dam, including the increased tax base and additional jobs. I am pleased to partner with a company that has a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and charitable giving, and I also look forward to building a strong partnership with Meta so that together we can continue to enhance our community."

Brad Davis, Meta director of data center community and economic development:

"We’re thrilled to announce Meta’s first Wisconsin data center in Beaver Dam. This is the perfect home for Meta for several reasons, including great local talent, strong community partnerships, and reliable infrastructure. We are excited to become part of the Beaver Dam community, and we look forward to a strong partnership with the city and the state for years to come."

Sam Rikkers, WEDC deputy secretary and chief operating officer:

"Six years ago, leaders from Beaver Dam, WEDC, and Alliant Energy celebrated that the Commerce Park had been designated a WEDC certified site. We knew that the combination of a great workforce, central location, and incredible infrastructure would attract a world-class investment. Meta’s decision to locate in Beaver Dam affirms the vision the partners had. Together, we are delivering a win for Meta, for Beaver Dam and for Dodge County, and for entire the state of Wisconsin."

Becky Valcq, Alliant Energy assistant vice president regulatory and data center services:

"The Midwest is emerging as a hub for expanding large industrial businesses, from data centers to manufacturing and other cutting-edge industries. Our Beaver Dam Commerce Park provides strong infrastructure and was specifically intended to facilitate economic development opportunities like this. We are proud to welcome Meta to the community. As the communities we serve grow, energy demand grows too. New and expanding businesses play a key role in helping to keep energy bills more affordable. We are moving at the speed of our customers – big and small – to help them thrive and improve the communities we call home."